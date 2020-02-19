FIR against 10 in connection with illegal mining in Khajuraho

Former Congress MLA Shankar Pratap's son Sidharth Bundela has registered a complaint in an illegal sand mining case with the police here. The complaint was registered following a scuffle on Tuesday night, which the police said took place at around 10:30 pm when former Congress MLA Shankar Pratap's supporters stopped a dozen trucks carrying illegal sand.

"The sand was dispatched from Kurela Surajpura area and vandalised the vehicles, pelted stones, creating commotion in the area," Manmohan Singh Baghel, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, told ANI. The accused identified as Jaiveer Singh, Amit Singh, Shivam Bundela, Saurabh Bundela, Amit Dixit, Salman Khan, Rupendra, Farhan, Rajdeep, Shivam, and others, police further said.

An FIR has been registered against 10 persons under Sections 147, 148 149, 323, 506, 427 and 436 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

