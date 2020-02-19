Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:40 IST
UPDATE 4-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in January with an 11-month, business-as-usual transition period, and will need new trading terms from January 2021 to avoid potential disruption to trade.

Stefaan de Rynck, an adviser to the EU's chief trade negotiator Michel Barnier, said the trade talks would be "rather difficult" - tougher than the negotiations that secured Britain's divorce settlement - because of their broader scope and time limit. So-called "level playing field" clauses on fair competition were also necessary. "It can be no surprise ... as early as March 2018, the 27 heads of state and governments on the EU side said we are ready to negotiate an ambitious trade relationship with the UK in so far there are robust guarantees on a level playing field," de Rynck told an audience at the London School of Economics.

The political declaration signed by Britain and the bloc in October 2019 alongside their divorce deal stated that a free trade agreement would be "underpinned by provisions ensuring a level playing field for open and fair competition". "Surely it cannot be rocket science to agree on common standards. Indeed the idea at the heart of the political declaration is having common standards on a level playing field," de Rynck said.

"SLIDEWARS" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost said on Monday that accepting EU supervision of level playing field issues goes against the point of Brexit.

On Wednesday, a British government spokesman said: "There are arrangements for fair and open free trade deals that are proven to work, there is no reason that our proximity to the EU should mean extra restrictions on trade." Britain has said it wants a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, but de Rynck said EU trade agreements concluded with Japan and Canada have commitments to ensure fair and open competition. They are, however, much softer than what the bloc is seeking from Britain.

"Dover is much closer to Calais than Ottawa is," he said, referring to the main ports connecting Britain and France. "Proximity matters, distance matters in trade. In terms of getting zero tariff, zero quota access, this brings a lot of benefits to the UK economy and with benefits come obligations.

As the two sides raise the ante ahead of a new round of talks, Britain used the bloc's own 2017 slide laying out different levels of market access Britain could go for after Brexit, including the Canada model. "Michel Barnier, what's changed?" No.10 Press Office - a UK government account - asked the EU Brexit negotiator on Twitter.

An EU official in Brussels reacted by saying there was "considerable irritation" around what was quickly dubbed as "slidewars". (Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Photoshop turns 30; Adobe adds new features to celebrate

One of the most-popular designing softwares, Photoshop turned 30 today and to celebrate the milestone, Adobe rolled out a number of new features on both desktop and the iPad.Some of the notable features include the ability to make multiple ...

MP to bring law to fast-track clearances for industries

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will issue 25 types of clearances andlicences within one day to investors wanting to set up industries or ventures in the state.The state cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief...

UPDATE 4-China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists with the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the real sick man of Asia, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday...

Rs 183 lakh sanctioned for medical assistance in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 183.59 lakh as medical assistance for chronic disease patients and victims of road accidents and natural incidents.Under the Cancer Treatment Management F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020