UPDATE 3-Lebanon speaker Berri calls for Eurobond restructuring

  Reuters
  • |
  Beirut
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:57 IST
Image Credit: Facebook/nabihberri

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that debt restructuring was the best solution for looming Eurobond maturities, while the banking association said foreign investors had shown a readiness to negotiate a debt rescheduling.

Grappling with a crippling financial crisis, heavily indebted Lebanon must decide what to do about its debt repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9. Berri's comments were the first by a senior official urging restructuring and came on the eve of talks between Lebanon and IMF experts who will advise on how to tackle the crisis.

As the crisis deepens, hitting ordinary Lebanese hard, there is no sign of foreign aid. Western and Gulf Arab states that have helped in the past have made clear that any support hinges on Beirut implementing long-delayed reforms to address the root causes which include state corruption and bad governance. Lebanon has a total of $2.5 billion of foreign currency debt maturing this year.

"When it comes to the Eurobond maturities, he sees restructuring the debt as the ideal solution," Ali Bazzi, an MP in Berri's parliamentary bloc, cited him as saying. Lebanon's dollar-denominated bonds fell to record lows after the comments.

Berri, an ally of the powerful Hezbollah, is one of Lebanon's most influential figures and was named the finance minister in Prime Minister Hassan Diab's new cabinet. Banking association chief Salim Sfeir said if the government was heading towards a debt rescheduling, this should happen in an orderly way through negotiations with bondholders, "especially investment funds abroad that have so far shown readiness to negotiate".

Lebanese banks hold the bulk of the sovereign debt, including $14 billion in Eurobonds. Sfeir spoke after meeting Diab, whose cabinet was formed with the support of Berri's Shi'ite Amal Movement, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement. Saad al-Hariri, a traditional ally of the West and the Sunni-led Gulf Arab states, has stayed out of the cabinet.

An IMF team will visit from Feb. 20-23 to meet with authorities on economic challenges and provide broad technical advice, the Fund said on Tuesday. Lebanon has not requested IMF financial assistance. Berri has said the Lebanese would not be able to bear IMF terms.

OUT OF TIME A senior political source said the main parties that back Diab's government were against paying maturing foreign currency debt including the March 9 bond and instead want negotiations to agree a rescheduling.

But the process was moving "very slowly", the source said. A senior banker said: "They think they have the luxury of time. They don't." Lebanon needed one authority to agree and implement a plan. "But right now we have three powers meeting, talking and not deciding," the banker said, referring to Diab, Berri and Aoun.

Lebanon will invite eight firms to bid to be its financial adviser as it studies all options on its sovereign debt and their repercussions, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Senior bankers say some Lebanese banks face additional financial strains after having borrowed against their Eurobond holdings.

Emerging markets specialist Ashmore has accumulated a holding of more than 25% of the foreign currency debt, including a quarter of the March 9 bond, according to financial sources citing Bloomberg data up to the end of 2019. "A disorderly default would have a very negative impact on banks, on their equity and therefore on deposits and the economy overall," Nassib Ghobrial, Byblos Bank chief economist, said.

The banking association said last week debt restructuring required time and the short time before March 9 did not allow for preparation and a "competent handling".

