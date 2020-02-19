Left Menu
What has happened has completely vitiated process of appointing new CVC: Congress

The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the scrapping of the appointment of new Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and termed the entire process as "vitiated."

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-02-2020 23:26 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:26 IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the scrapping of the appointment of new Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and termed the entire process as "vitiated." Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said: "What has happened has completely and absolutely vitiated the process of appointing the next Chief Vigilance Commissioner and a Vigilance Commissioner and the facts, as they stand very clearly and unimpeachably demonstrate that both the procedure as well as propriety were absolutely thrown to winds at the level of the Prime Minister of India and the Home Minister of India."

Tewari then went on to talk about the procedure for the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner. Later Tewari said the process of appointing the person who has been given the responsibility of curbing corruption in the country is "completely illegal and unconstitutional."

"What is it that the government wants to hide, that the CVC should be their man? What is it to hide in the government that it cannot appoint CVC through a transparent process," he questioned. "What we demand is that the entire process needs to be scrapped in its entirety, a de-novo process needs to be initiated, a fresh Search Committee needs to be constituted, which is not conflicted. Applications need to be invited afresh," he said.

"There needs to be proper consideration with the application of mind and then a panel needs to be sent to the High Powered Committee which should, in terms of propriety, pick one of the persons who has been recommended by the Search Committee, otherwise why to have a Search Committee," he added. (ANI)

