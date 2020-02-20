Left Menu
Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader VS Sivakumar's residence in disproportionate assets cases

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of ex-health minister and Congress leader VS Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau conduct raid at the resident of Congress leader VS Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of ex-health minister and Congress leader VS Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The Bureau had registered a case against Sivakumar and three others in the matter on Feb 18.

Last week, the Kerala government had given clearance for registering a vigilance case against Sivakumar. This comes after the bureau, based on preliminary enquiry, sought the permission of Kerala government to register a case. The state government had sought the approval of Governor as per norms and after getting his nod the Home Secretary has now issued the orders.

Meanwhile, Congress claimed that the probe against VS Sivakumar is politically motivated. Sivakumar, who was the health minister in the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, said that the case had earlier been probed by VACB and he was given a clean chit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

