Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana to set up Atal Kisan Majdoor canteens

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that Atal Kisan -Majdoor canteens would be established in the 'mandis' and sugar mills of the state to provide affordable, cheap meals to farmers and labourers at concessional rate of Rs 10 per plate.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:17 IST
Haryana to set up Atal Kisan Majdoor canteens
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya addressing the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, the first day of the Budget Session. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that Atal Kisan -Majdoor canteens would be established in the 'mandis' and sugar mills of the state to provide affordable, cheap meals to farmers and labourers at concessional rate of Rs 10 per plate. Arya was delivering his address on the first day of Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here today. He said that 25 such canteens will be established this year. These canteens have started functioning at five Market Committees namely, Karnal, Bhiwani, Nuh, Panchkula, Fatehabad Market Committee Mandi and at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill.

Arya said that under a new initiative at a cost of Rs 30 crore, the women and girls belonging to 11 lakh BPL families will be given sanitary napkins free of cost during the year 2020-2021. The initiative has been taken to promote hygiene among the BPL families and the sanitary napkins will be distributed to women and girls in the age group of 10 to 45 years.

To provide better transport facilities across the state, the Governor said that under the NABARD scheme, 40 projects costing Rs 138.33 crore have been sanctioned for 296.32 km roads during the current financial year 2019-20. The Governor said that the government is also fulfilling its social responsibility by providing free and concessional travel facility to 41 different categories of residents of State in the ordinary buses of Haryana Roadways. The facility of free travel up to 150 km has been provided to the girl students from a place of residence to the educational institutions.

Arya said that in Haryana, a total of 5,192 newly recruited constables, including 1,000 women constables, have joined Haryana Police from January 9, 2020. As many as 450 under-training Sub-Inspectors including 60 women Sub-Inspectors are also expected to join the force in March 2020. This will help increase policing and improve security and safety in the State, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Spain uncovers underground counterfeit cigarette factory

Malaga Spain, Feb 20 AFP Spanish police have uncovered a counterfeit cigarette factory in a bunker four metres 13 feet underground and rescued six Ukrainian workers who were trapped inside gasping for air, Spanish police and Europol said Th...

Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, includingAdditional Chief Secretary ACS of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the A...

Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad duri...

Southern Army Commander welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission to women in Army

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years.The women have been part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020