Man convicted of killing British backpacker jailed for minimum 17 years

A 28-year-old New Zealand man who murdered a British woman backpacker was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 17 years by an Auckland court on Friday, media reports said.

Grace Millane, 22, went missing in Auckland on Dec. 1, 2018, while travelling after finishing university. The man, whose name has been suppressed by the court, was convicted for the murder by a jury on Nov. 22 last year but the sentence had been deferred.

