ITBP initiates 100-km speed march in Bikaner

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday initiated a 100-km speed march in Bikaner, Rajasthan, as a part of Fit India Movement.

This speed march was spearheaded by SS Deswal, DG senior officers and other officers.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of Indo-China Border and manning border outposts on altitudes ranging from 9000 feet to 18700 feet in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

