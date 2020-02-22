SDMC demolishes 6-storeyed building in Delhi's Munirka

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday demolished a six-storeyed building in Delhi's Munirka. The building had tilted and posed a danger to the public safety, according to the municipal body.

One of the owners has claimed that they did not receive any compensation from the government yet.

Kamla, an owner of the building said, "The building had only a minor crack, there was no need to demolish it. We haven't received any compensation from the government. All our belongings are still inside the building. They are not even allowing to enter the building." (ANI)

