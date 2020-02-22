Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana cop injures himself in accidental firing

A police constable got injured after he accidentally shot himself here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Komaram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:04 IST
Telangana cop injures himself in accidental firing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A police constable got injured after he accidentally shot himself here on Saturday. "Telangana State Special Police 2013 Battalion Constable Kiran was posted to Tiryani police station in Asifabad District and today he was on duty and guarding the Tiryani police station. Kiran was carrying SLR weapon in his hands and it accidentally fired injuring him severely," Malla Reddy, SP, Komaram Bheem Asifabad District told ANI over the phone.

Soon after the incident, he was shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Reddy also said that constable is now battling for his life in the hospital. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

There is difference between being religious and fanatic:

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday voiced disapproval of AIMIM leader Waris Pathans 15crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore remark and asserted that there was a difference between being religious and afanatic. The former JNU student le...

Aramco says received approval for Jafurah gas field development

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabias Jafurah non-associated gas field and expects production to start in early 2024. It said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of s...

UPDATE 4-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. The latest cases appeared to bring the n...

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of the class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020