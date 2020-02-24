Left Menu
Donald Trump, Melania arrive in Agra to visit Taj Mahal

After addressing a mammoth crowd at Motera Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump flew down to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, along with his ministerial delegation and daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

US President Donald Trump arrives in Agra on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After addressing a mammoth crowd at Motera Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump flew down to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, along with his ministerial delegation and daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Agra airport.

Trump was wearing a black suit with a yellow collar, and his wife was in a white jumpsuit. The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year. The US President, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared the same stage to address nearly one lakh people at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera Stadium.

The two world leaders also hailed the strategic partnership shared between India and the United States during the address. The bonhomie between Modi and Trump was repeatedly visible during various engagements in Ahmedabad as the two hugged each other six times during the three hours of the show earlier in the day. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have also been made in the city in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed.

At least 3,000 artistes, wearing traditional costumes, are seen performing Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj. The US and Indian intelligence agencies have also coordinated for the security of the American leader.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Agra, Rohan P Botre said: "Forces have been deployed in the route as well as on roof-tops. There is proper coordination between the US and Indian security agencies." "The Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. The paramilitary forces will be deployed in the Taj Mahal area and inside the monument. There is a deployment of civil force and CISF. Even NSG and ATS have also come here. So, proper arrangements have been made," the SP said.

After completing his engagements within a short span of time today evening, the US President will leave for Delhi. According to his packed schedule, the dignitary will receive a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi on Tuesday and visit the Rajghat thereafter. In the afternoon, Trump will participate in delegation-level talks and is expected to sign agreements in the defence sector.

In the evening, the US President will further meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the national capital's Hyderabad House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

