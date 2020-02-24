Left Menu
Strict action against miscreants: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements that are responsible for the violence and arson, which have been reported in North-East District of Delhi on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police said on Monday that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements that are responsible for the violence and arson, which have been reported in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. "Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy. Sec 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements," said Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. The police also urged the people of Delhi and particularly to the North-East District to maintain peace and harmony in the national capital and not to believe in any rumours.

"It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation," the Delhi Police said. Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash on Monday.

On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

