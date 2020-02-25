Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister Gopal Rai reaches LG Baijal's residence to meet him over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Delhi

Delhi minister Gopal Rai late on Monday night reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to meet him and discuss the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 01:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 01:42 IST
Minister Gopal Rai reaches LG Baijal's residence to meet him over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Delhi
Gopal Rai outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence on Monday night in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi minister Gopal Rai late on Monday night reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to meet him and discuss the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the national capital. This came after four persons including three civilians and one head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.

"I am waiting here to meet the LG over violence that broke out in North-East Delhi. We request him to deploy security forces and arrest the perpetrators so that peace and harmony are restored," Rai told ANI. Rai was accompanied by AAP leader and MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha.

"Along with my MLA colleague, I have reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor to meet him over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation," Rai, MLA from Babarpur, tweeted earlier. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...

Report: NFL reinstates LB Burfict for 2020 season

The NFL quietly reinstated linebacker Vontaze Burfict from suspension last month, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Playing for the then-Oakland Raiders, Burfict was suspended for the final 12 games of the 2019 season after his he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020