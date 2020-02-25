Minister Gopal Rai reaches LG Baijal's residence to meet him over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Delhi

Delhi minister Gopal Rai late on Monday night reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to meet him and discuss the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the national capital. This came after four persons including three civilians and one head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.

"I am waiting here to meet the LG over violence that broke out in North-East Delhi. We request him to deploy security forces and arrest the perpetrators so that peace and harmony are restored," Rai told ANI. Rai was accompanied by AAP leader and MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha.

"Along with my MLA colleague, I have reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor to meet him over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation," Rai, MLA from Babarpur, tweeted earlier. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of the national capital. (ANI)

