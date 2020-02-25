Seven killed in Delhi after violent clashes: Police

As many as seven persons were killed in violence in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday, police said. The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday. A statement from the Delhi Police said, "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi. He is also scheduled to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the national capital and urged everyone to shun violence.

"Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence. Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along with senior officials in a while," Kejriwal tweeted. The Commissioner of Delhi Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.