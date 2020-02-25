Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Chinese court sentences Hong Kong bookseller to 10 years in jail

  Beijing
  25-02-2020
UPDATE 3-Chinese court sentences Hong Kong bookseller to 10 years in jail
A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.

Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China's political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018. He was seized by plainclothes police while with Swedish diplomats. Relations between Sweden and China soured in the months leading up to Monday's sentencing, with Chinese officials warning Swedish counterparts of meddling in China's internal affairs.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on her Twitter account Sweden was now seeking more information. "We have not seen the indictment nor have we had access to the trial," she said on Tuesday. "The government continues to demand that Gui Minhai be released and that we get access to our citizens in order to give consular support".

Separately, a spokesman for Linde said in a text message that the ministry had been unaware of any trial. The Ningbo court statement said Gui, 55, had stated that he would not appeal the sentence and had asked to have his Chinese citizenship reinstated.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry told a news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that Gui Minhai's rights and interests have been fully guaranteed. He said consular visits, in general, were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials objected to Svenska PEN, a literary organization, awarding Gui Minhai the 2019 Tulcholsky Prize, praising his service to free speech. Swedish culture minister Amanda Lind defied Chinese diplomatic threats of "countermeasures" to present the prize.

Gui is the highest-profile of five booksellers who disappeared between October and December 2015, all linked to a Hong Kong bookshop known for its gossipy texts on Chinese political leaders. Such books are banned on the mainland but their production and sale are legal within Hong Kong under the extensive freedoms guaranteed as part of the 1997 handover of the city from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty.

Gui was initially abducted in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya before surfacing, like the others, in detention in mainland China. Three of his colleagues were detained in mainland China while another was widely thought to have been abducted in Hong Kong and spirited across the border. Gui is the only one to have remained in detention.

His daughter Angela, along with other supporters, has repeatedly called for his release, saying he is a victim of illegal political persecution.

