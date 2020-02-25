North-East Delhi violence: Police admits injured to hospital, more stretchers to transport wounded

Around 10 people were admitted to a hospital here after they suffered injuries in stone-pelting incidents in Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Tuesday. Police brought the wounded, including those who suffered gunshot injuries, to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital.

"Additional stretchers and wheelchairs are being placed to transport the increasing toll of the injured," said an official at GTB hospital. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Maujpur after more stone-pelting incidents were reported from the area on Tuesday morning.

Following such incidents in Brahampuri and Maujpur, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted a flag march in these areas after clashes broke out between two groups. Seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.