HC stays demolition of portion of Jauhar University in Rampur till March 31

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:12 IST
HC stays demolition of portion of Jauhar University in Rampur till March 31

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the demolition of certain constructions of the Jauhar University in Rampur that were located on a "disputed plot" till March 31. The order was passed by Justice Salil Kumar Rai on a petition filed by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The Uttar Pradesh government had contended that the plea it is not maintainable as the petitioner has the remedy of moving the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned for a review of the order issued by Assistant Collector of Rampur on February 22. After hearing the counsel for the parties, the court ordered that the petitioner has to file for revision before the SDM concerned within one week

The SDM has to decide the same within one month and demolition of the buildings shall not be carried out till March 31, 2020, the court said. It was of the view that as the matter was related to an educational institution, some relief has to be given till the filing of review plea and its decision.

"As the time for filing revision against the order dated 20.2.2020 has not yet expired and the constructions existing on the disputed plots are of an educational institution, in the interest of justice, it is directed that the construction existing on the disputed plot shall not be demolished till 31.3.2020," the court said. The university was founded by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

