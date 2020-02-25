Left Menu
U.S. says Iran may have suppressed "vital details" on coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States was "deeply concerned" Iran may have covered up details about the spread of coronavirus, and he called on all nations to "tell the truth."

"The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country," Pompeo told reporters, as he also criticized Beijing for what he characterized as the censorship of media and medical professionals.

"All nations, including Iran, should tell the truth about the coronavirus and cooperate with international aid organizations," he said.

