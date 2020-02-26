Union Cabinet to meet today

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.The meeting came a day after US President Donald Trump concluded his jam-packed maiden two-day visit to India. During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

The meeting also comes ahead of the second part of the Budget 2020-21 session which will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. The first phase of the session had concluded on February 11. (ANI)

