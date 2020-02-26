Hapur DM appoints magistrates at police station level to prevent anti-CAA violence

Taking note of the violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), District Magistrate of Hapur on Wednesday divided the district into three zones and appointed magistrates at the police station level to prevent any such incident in the area. A directive issued by the distrcit administration stated that the District Magistrate has appointed Deputy Collector Satya Prakash as the magistrate for the entire tehsil area.

Further, Tehsildar Gajendra Singh has been appointed in the Kotwali area, Tehsildar Judicial Renuka Dixit in Babugarh and Thana Pawar Kumar Magistrate in Hapur village area, the letter added. It has also been reported that the officers will not be able to leave the district headquarters without the permission of the Collector.

On February 23 in Aligarh, people protesting the CAA had pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells. Meanwhile, in clashes between anti and pro-CAA protestors in the national capital at least 18 people have lost their lives and close to 200 people have sustained injuries. (ANI)

