Pre-arrest bail for 2 in Ganeshpuri idol desecration case

A local court has granted a pre- arrest bail to the two trustees who were booked last month in

connection with the desecration of the idol of Swami Bhagwan Nityananda at Ganeshpuri in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The Additional Sessions Judge V Y Jadhav on Tuesday directed Ramchandra Shenoy and Sripad Joshi not to enter the

limits of Ganeshpuri where the samdhi temple of Swami Nityananda is situated till the filing of chargesheet in the

case. Shenoy is the chairman of the Shri Bhimeshwar Sadguru

Nityananda Samadhi Mandir Trust and Joshi is one of the trustees.

The duo were booked under section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion

of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the alleged incident came to light last month.

In her complaint, one of the trustees had stated that the idol was smeared with paint, "which wouldn't have been

possible without climbing on the samadhi, which also amounts to its desecration".

Bhagwan Nityananda's samadhi is located in Ganeshpuri at the Samadhi Mandir. There is also a shrine dedicated to him

in the Gurudev Siddha Peeth ashram at Ganeshpuri.

