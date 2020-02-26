Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK should not allow Assange’s extradition on "political" charges, lawyer says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:48 IST
UK should not allow Assange’s extradition on "political" charges, lawyer says

Britain should not send Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges because a treaty between the two countries bans extradition for political offences, his lawyer told a London court on Wednesday. The Wikileaks founder, 48, faces 18 counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law for publishing thousands of classified U.S. diplomatic cables. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

On the third day of his extradition hearing at London’s Woolwich Crown Court, his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition for political offences was not allowed under the Anglo-US Extraditions Treaty set up in 2003. Violent crimes and terrorism are the only type of political crimes that the treaty allows people to be extradited for, he said.

“If it is not a terrorist case, a violent offence, you should not be extradited for a political offence,” Fitzgerald told the court. “The offences with which Mr Assange is charged, and for which his extradition is sought, are, on the face of the extradition request itself, political offences."

Fitzgerald also argued that the court needed to consider various protections enshrined in both international law and the European Convention of Human Rights. He said it would “pretty strange” if the court were powerless to stop Assange being extradited.

But James Lewis, for the U.S. government, disagreed with Assange’s claim that espionage is a political offence. Lewis said earlier this week that Assange had put lives at risk by disseminating classified materials through Wikileaks.

The United States asked Britain to extradite Assange last year after he was pulled from the Ecuador embassy in London, where he had spent seven years holed up to avoid being sent to Sweden over sex crime allegations which have since been dropped. Assange has served a prison sentence in Britain for skipping bail and remains jailed pending the U.S. extradition request.

Supporters hail him as an anti-establishment hero who revealed governments’ abuses of power, and argue the action against him is a dangerous infringement of journalists’ rights. Critics cast him as a dangerous enemy of the state who has undermined Western security. The London hearing is being split in two, with the second half delayed until May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles death of people in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 24 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. Five people were also injured after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Dausa highw...

NZ strongly encourages India to become participant of RCEP: Winston Peters

New Zealand strongly encourages India to become a full participant in RCEP as its absence is neither in the economic nor the strategic interest of the region, Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters said on Wednesday. Peters was...

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020