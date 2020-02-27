Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA agrees to look into Kunal Kamra's representation claiming airlines violated CAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:37 IST
DGCA agrees to look into Kunal Kamra's representation claiming airlines violated CAR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by aviation regulator DGCA that it will look into stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's representation against the airlines which banned him from flying for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. Justice Navin Chawla recorded the statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and asked it to take a decision on Kamra's representation within eight weeks.

With the direction, the court disposed of the comedian's plea which had claimed that all the airlines imposed the flying ban on him without there being a complaint as required under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Kamra, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Ujjwal Sharma, had said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before it even received a complaint.

He had further said in his plea that the complaint, as per CAR, has to be made by the pilot of the flight, but in the instant case it was not done and despite that the airline constituted an internal committee. During the brief hearing, the committee set up by Indigo told the court that it has approved a flying ban on Kamra for three months, instead of the six months imposed by the airline initially.

The court gave Kamra liberty to challenge the committee's decision and the indefinite ban imposed by the other airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir. Kamra in his plea had claimed that the other airlines banned him for an indefinite period without even setting up an internal committee to enquire into the issue.

The court on the last date had said the DGCA ought not to have "certified" action of the airlines, other than IndiGo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on Kamra. The comedian had sought directions to the DGCA to direct the airlines to revoke the ban and also action against them for alleged violation of CAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mosque, dargah vandalised in northeast Delhi during violence, claim locals

A mosque and a dargah were vandalized before being set afire during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, locals claimed. The mosque is situated at Ashok Nagar area in northeast Delhi, while the dargah is located in Chand Bagh.The local...

Saudi Arabia halts travel to Islam's holiest site over virus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a new viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move coming as the Mideast has over 220 confirmed cases of the illness. The extrao...

UPDATE 6-Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America

Brazil confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America on Wednesday, diagnosing a 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo who returned recently from Italy. The official diagnosis comes during Brazils carnival holiday, a p...

Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad

Feroz Akhtar, who is differently-abled, was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in northeast Delhis Mustafabad, his wife Sanjeeda claimed. One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Naya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020