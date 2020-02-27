Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's trade faces challenges as small firms battle coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:28 IST
China's trade faces challenges as small firms battle coronavirus impact

China's foreign trade faces challenges as small- and mid-size firms in its supply chains battle financing difficulties amid trade curbs, lack of raw materials and delayed payments during a coronavirus outbreak, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry survey showed more than 90% of roughly 7,000 companies engaged in foreign trade faced delays in shipping and payments because of the outbreak, the ministry told reporters in an online briefing. Many companies faced significant risks of cancelled orders and rejections in product delivery and payments, said Li Xingqian, director of the ministry's foreign trade department, calling for "urgently needed" export credit insurance for them.

"The ministry will introduce further assistance measures in a timely manner," Li added, without specifying a timeframe. But there has not been a major shift of supply or manufacturing chains out of China, ministry officials said, adding that some foreign companies were continuing to invest, betting on the long-term prospects of the Chinese market.

The problems foreign firms face in resuming work following travel and movement curbs to rein in the virus will soon be resolved as Beijing guides major industries to resume output, said ministry official Zong Changqing. "The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the supply and industrial chains is temporary," added Zong, the director of the ministry's department of foreign investment.

"China's important status in the global supply and industrial chain will not change due to that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Innoviti Unveils its New 'Exclusive' Range of Android POS Terminals Equipped With its New 'Unbutton' User Interface

Brings Gesture, Audio and Regional Language support to payment checkout for creating a superior customer checkout experience BENGALURU, Feb. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced t...

China reports rise in new coronavirus cases, warns of risk of rebound

China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a cluster of new cases in Beijing raising concerns about the management of employees returni...

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared: Arvind Kejriwal

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared Arvind Kejriwal on AAP councilor Tahir Hussain P...

Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting to start Karaikal-Jaffna ferry service

Minister of State for Shipping IC is on a visit to Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Shri Mandaviya called on Lt.Governor of Puducherry Dr.Kiran Bedi.After the courtesy call, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultative meeting with the Minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020