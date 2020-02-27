Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Gaps between Britain and EU on eve of talks on post-Brexit ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:07 IST
EXPLAINER-Gaps between Britain and EU on eve of talks on post-Brexit ties

Britain on Thursday published its negotiating position for talks starting with the European Union on Monday on their new, post-Brexit relationship from 2021.

Overall, it is seeking a much looser new relationship with the EU than the bloc would want. The EU's Brexit negotiator said the bloc would stick to a more ambitious outline of its future ties with London agreed last October in a political declaration accompanying the legal divorce treaty.

While the declaration was initially sought by then-Prime Minister Theresa May to lock in a close partnership with the EU, her successor Boris Johnson is pushing for more distant ties. That has left the EU talking up the declaration, which is not legally binding, as an already agreed blueprint. London says it sets out aspirations and parameters for a future relationship based on a free trade agreement.

Here are the main points of contention on the eve of what are expected to be thorny talks. * FISHERIES

The EU wants to preserve its current access to fishing British waters. But London wants a new system, which would include an annual negotiation on dividing up the total catch, under which it could claim more. * FINANCIAL SERVICES

Britain wants "legally binding" obligations on access to the EU financial market coupled with arrangements for maintaining trust as rules evolve. The EU has only spoken of "voluntary" cooperation in financial regulation. The EU says any equivalence decisions would be unilateral, time-limited and on case-by-case basis. London says the EU system of granting market access is opaque and unreliable.

* TRADE Britain is seeking much looser trade ties than the bloc would want.

London wants no tariffs and no quotas but says it is also ready to fall back on more interventionist World Trade Organization rules if need be. The EU is demanding "zero dumping" assurances as well and is averse to trading on WTO rules it says would be damaging for both sides.

It is pushing for a far-reaching level playing field including guarantees of fair competition on labour, environment, state aid and tax standards. Britain refuses to be bound by the bloc's rules, including those that would constrain its tax sovereignty in any way. It only wants to agree on commitments not to weaken protections on labour laws and standards.

* SECURITY Britain is rejecting an EU push to negotiate a broad and legally binding defence and security treaty.

* JUNE CHECK-IN The two have agreed to assess mid-year whether there is enough progress to seal a new deal by the end of the year. If there isn't, the two sides' plans diverge.

The EU would drop broader ambitions and focus on key areas like trade and fisheries to get as much agreed as possible. London says it would go for a basic WTO system if by then there was no "broad outline of an agreement", to be finalised by September. (editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

14 sectors identified to attract investment ahead of J-K Global Investors' Summit

The Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the Administrative Council has approved policies that will help attract investment to the Union Territory, in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit. J-K Administrative C...

Delhi riots: Family members collect bodies of loved ones from morgue; some taken to UP, Bihar

Mohammed Sahil had brought his 50-year-old wounded father to the GTB Hospital on a motorcycle two days ago, but on Thursday evening, he collected his body wrapped in a starch-white shroud Tears trickled down his cheeks as Parvez Alams body ...

Case filed for setting National Flag on fire in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against an unknown person for burning the National Flag in the hill town and posting it on social media The video shows the tricolour being set on fire without revealing the face o...

PM Modi to distribute daily living aids to senior citizens, divyangjans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and divyangjans at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. This is the biggest-ever distribution camp in the country i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020