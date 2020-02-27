Calcutta HC to hear Bimal Gurung''s anticipatory bail pleas on March 18

The Calcutta High Court said on Thursday that it will hear on March 18 a bunch of petitions filed by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung seeking anticipatory bail in criminal cases lodged against him by the police during the Gorkhaland agitation in 2017 A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and M Mandal adjourned hearing in the matters, which were fixed for arguments on Thursday, on a request by the West Bengal government.

Public prosecutor Saswata Gopal Mukherjee told the court that Advocate General Kishore Dutta was not available for appearing before the court and prayed for an adjournment of the hearing Gurung moved anticipatory bail prayers before the high court in connection with over 150 cases filed against him during the statehood agitation by the GJM in 2017.

Appearing for Gurung, lawyers Y J Dastur and Phiroze Edulji told the court that more than 500 anticipatory bail prayers of several other accused persons and related to cases against Gurung are pending before the Darjeeling district sessions court They submitted that the sessions court has adjourned hearing in the petitions owing to the pendency of Gurung's petitions before the high court.

The cases were filed against them by the West Bengal police over incidents of violence during the statehood agitation The division bench had taken up hearing in the anticipatory bail applications of the GJM leaders at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in August 2019.

