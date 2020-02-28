Saudi Arabia suspends issuing electronic tourist visas for several countries
The Saudi ministry of tourism temporarily suspended on Thursday issuing electronic tourist visas for those coming from China, Italy, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan, the Saudi news agency (SPA) reported.
The ministry also decided to temporarily suspend work on tourist visas previously issued to citizens of these countries, SPA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
