SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Swami Chinmayanand to Delhi court
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.
The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the UP Police for her security.
Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand.
