Eastern Zonal Council meeting underway in Bhubaneswar

A meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, comprising of states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, is being held here on Friday.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:15 IST
A meeting of Eastern Zonal Council underway in Bhubaneswar on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, comprising of states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, is being held here on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the meeting in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are present.

According to the Home Ministry, the meeting will deliberate on nearly four dozen issues which inter alia include inter-state water issues, power transmission lines, royalty on and operationalisation of coals mines, land and forest clearances of rail projects, investigation of heinous offences, cattle smuggling across country's borders, lack of telecom and banking infrastructure in remote areas, petroleum projects, and sharing pattern on centrally collected revenues. The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was held in Kolkata on October 1, 2018. (ANI)

