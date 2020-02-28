NIA court rejects bail of Kerala youth in UAPA case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday rejected the bail application of student Thaha Fasal, who is the remand accused in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case. However, student Alan Shuhaib, who was remanded in the UAPA case, did not submit a bail application before the court.

Shuhaib and Fasal, Thalassery-based students, were arrested under the UAPA Act in Kozhikode in November last year. Earlier on February 6, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to transfer the case of the two students, who were arrested for alleged links with Maoists, from the NIA to state police.

Allan and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1 last year for alleged links with the Naxals. The duo was charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

