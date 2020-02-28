Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terror factories no longer safe anywhere across the border: Vice Chief of IAF

Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Friday said the terror factories are no longer safe anywhere in Pakistan and that the IAF has the capability to go across and strike them at their roots.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:29 IST
Terror factories no longer safe anywhere across the border: Vice Chief of IAF
IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Friday said the terror factories are no longer safe anywhere in Pakistan and that the IAF has the capability to go across and strike them at their roots. "As far as their (Pakistani) terror factories are concerned, they are no longer safe anywhere across the border. We have the will, capability and the political support to go across and strike them at their roots," he told ANI when asked about Balakot airstrike message to Pakistan.

Referring to Islamabad's nuclear threat to India, the IAF Vice Chief said, "Pakistan can keep talking about nuclear retaliation and its capability. We also possess a similar capability." Last year, the IAF had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, targetting Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) terror training camps. The airstrike came after the JeM claimed responsibility for a deadly terror attack on February 14 in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF personnel.

Earlier today, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said that the force could have deployed twice the number of warplanes and launched more weapons during the Balakot airstrike, but chose to not do so in order to minimise collateral damage. "The air force could have struck Balakot with twice the number of warplanes and launched four times the weapons but did not do that to ensure there was no collateral damage," the IAF chief said at the Centre for Air Power Studies seminar here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Somali military, militia clash as fight against al Qaeda-linked insurgents slows

Somali government troops clashed with a regional militia on Friday, residents said, in one of the most serious outbreaks of fighting yet over political rivalries that Washington says are slowing the war against al Qaeda-linked insurgents.Te...

Man held for ''rape'' of 10-year old girl in AP

A 35-year old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl and dumping her in a bushy area in Nuzvid town in Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, police said The 10-year old girl was found abandoned in a semi- conscious and s...

Coronavirus fears spark dash for safe-haven bonds, inflation expectations slide

Safe-haven German government bond yields tumbled to five-month lows, Italian borrowing costs headed for their biggest weekly rise since August and a key gauge of long-term inflation expectations hit record lows as coronavirus panic swept th...

India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

India on Friday advised Pakistans top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabads efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020