Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:59 IST
Dubai's ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife

London's Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgements in the legal battle between Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public. Mohammed had said that the judgements of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicised.

The three Court of Appeal judges agreed that McFarlane's rulings should not be made public in the meantime, saying Mohammed could apply for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. "The unanimous decision of the court is that these appeals should be dismissed," said Justice Nicholas Underhill, vice-president of the Court of Appeal.

"This means, subject to one important proviso, that both judgements, and the judgement on the question of publication, can be published." The contest in the British court began last May and there have been a number of private hearings at London's High Court before McFarlane which have been subject to strict reporting restrictions.

Mohammed, 70, had appealed against publication of two judgements by McFarlane on "fact-finding" and "assurances and waivers", after he decided last month that these should be made public. Princess Haya, 45-year-old daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, and the court-appointed guardian of the children both supported publication, the court heard.

On Wednesday, Underhill said the judgements "raise matters of public interest beyond the particular issue in the wardship proceedings". "The first concerned certain disputed factual issues; the second concerned issues arising out of the special position of the father as the sovereign and head of government of a foreign state," he added.

The two parties said in a statement in July that the case did not concern divorce or finances but was limited to their children's welfare. The sheikh has applied to the court for the summary return of his children to Dubai. Princess Haya has asked the court to protect one of the children from a forced marriage and to grant a non-molestation order, a type of injunction that protects against harassment or threats.

The wardship proceedings are still ongoing and there will be a "welfare hearing" at the end of next month, Underhill said. The sheikh, vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, has not attended the court in person, with David Pannick, who successfully represented anti-Brexit campaigners in two high-profile court victories over the government last year, leading his legal team.

British-educated Haya, who is half-sister to King Abdullah, has attended all the hearings accompanied by Fiona Shackleton, the lawyer who represented Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, in his divorce from his late first wife, Princess Diana. Mohammed has more than 20 children by different wives, and married the princess in 2004 in what was believed to be his sixth marriage.

Witnesses in the case have included the British detective who led an investigation into the disappearance of Shamsa, the sheikh's daughter from another marriage, from Cambridge in 2000, and Tiina Jauhiainen, who says she tried to help her friend Latifa, Shamsa's younger sister, flee Dubai in 2018. (Editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process

Kenya Airways has received Sh5 billion from the national government that would be used for the restructuring process, according to a news report by CapitalFM.Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph confirmed in a letter that Sh5 billion has b...

JK admin wants to undermine JK Bank's autonomy: PDP on scrapping of recruitment process

Expressing concern over scrapping of the recruitment process for 1,450 posts in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, The PDP on Friday targeted the administration for a scandalous bureaucratic infiltration into the the financial institution to undermini...

Passenger tweets '5 bombs in Dibrugarh Rajdhani', train stopped at Dadri

The Railways has halted Fridays New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were 5 bombs in the train, officials saidI want to inform that there are 5 bom...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt am Main, Feb 28 AFP An important chapter in Volkswagens years-long dieselgate emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups VW and Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020