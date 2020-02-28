Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:20 IST
Dubai's ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife

London's Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgements in the legal battle between Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public. Mohammed had said that the judgements of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicised.

"The unanimous decision of the court is that these appeals should be dismissed," said Justice Nicholas Underhill, vice-president of the Court of Appeal. "This means, subject to one important proviso, that both judgements, and the judgement on the question of publication, can be published."

The three Court of Appeal judges refused permission for Mohammed's legal team to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying their reasons would be given next week. However, they agreed that McFarlane's rulings should not be made public until at least Tuesday at 1600 GMT to allow an application to be made directly to the United Kingdom's highest judicial body.

The contest in the British court began last May and there have been a number of private hearings at London's High Court before McFarlane which have been subject to strict reporting restrictions. Mohammed, 70, had appealed against publication of two judgements by McFarlane on "fact-finding" and "assurances and waivers", after he decided last month that these should be made public.

Princess Haya, 45-year-old daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, and the court-appointed guardian of the children both supported publication, the court heard. WARDSHIP

On Wednesday, Underhill said the judgements "raise matters of public interest beyond the particular issue in the wardship proceedings". "The first concerned certain disputed factual issues; the second concerned issues arising out of the special position of the father as the sovereign and head of government of a foreign state," he added.

The two parties said in a statement in July that the case did not concern divorce or finances but was limited to their children's welfare. The sheikh has applied to the court for the summary return of his children to Dubai. Princess Haya has asked the court to protect one of the children from a forced marriage and to grant a non-molestation order, a type of injunction that protects against harassment or threats.

The wardship proceedings are still ongoing and there will be a "welfare hearing" at the end of next month, Underhill said. The sheikh, vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, has not attended the court in person, with David Pannick, who successfully represented anti-Brexit campaigners in two high-profile court victories over the government last year, leading his legal team.

British-educated Haya, who is half-sister to King Abdullah, has attended all the hearings accompanied by Fiona Shackleton, the lawyer who represented Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, in his divorce from his late first wife, Princess Diana. Mohammed has more than 20 children by different wives, and married the princess in 2004 in what was believed to be his sixth marriage.

Witnesses in the case have included the British detective who led an investigation into the disappearance of Shamsa, the sheikh's daughter from another marriage, from Cambridge in 2000, and Tiina Jauhiainen, who says she tried to help her friend Latifa, Shamsa's younger sister, flee Dubai in 2018. (Editing by Stephen Addison and Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

India on Friday asked Pakistans top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabads efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and...

Dr Reddy's gets 1 observation from USFDA for formulation plant

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting one of its formulation plants in Hyderabad Earlier in the day, the drug major had said that the US health regulator ha...

PM speaks about Pakistan but keeps mum on economy: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying these days he talks a lot about Pakistan but does not touch on issues like stalled economy and jobs Nath was speaking at a function at R...

38 per cent Americans steering clear of Corona beer amid coronavirus scare: Survey

The coronavirus crisis has given rise to a strange hysteria among some of the beer-chugging folks who now feel compelled to steer clear of the popular Corona brand of beer. According to the New York Post, a survey conducted by 5W Public Rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020