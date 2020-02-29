Political revenge to destabilise C'garh govt: Bhupesh Baghel after raids at Deputy Secy's residence in Bhilai

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed the raid at his Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia's residence in Bhilai calling it 'political revenge' and claimed that there was an attempt to 'destabilise' his government. "There is an attempt to destabilise our government as we have a majority. This action has been taken with bad intent," Baghel told media reporters.

"We have never stopped Income Tax raids because earlier there used to be prior information but now there is no information. This is political revenge," he said. On Friday afternoon, officials of the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Chaurasia's residence in Bhilai.

The I-T Department on Thursday conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.The officials conducted raids at the properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya. Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state. (ANI)

