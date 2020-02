Morarji Desai always did politics based on discipline, principles: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary. While paying tribute to Desai, Modi tweeted, "He always did politics based on discipline and principles, for which he will always be remembered."

Born on February 29, 1896, Desai was the Prime Minister of India from March 24, 1977 till July 28, 1979. He died on April 10, 1995. (ANI)

