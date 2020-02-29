Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peaceful anti-CAA protests can continue, says new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Right after taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai on Saturday, Parambir Singh said that peaceful anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests will be allowed to continue in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:03 IST
Peaceful anti-CAA protests can continue, says new Mumbai Police Commissioner
Mumbai Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Right after taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai on Saturday, Parambir Singh said that peaceful anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests will be allowed to continue in the city. "Protesting peacefully is a democratic right of the people. There is nothing wrong with it unless these become an obstruction for the common people or break laws. I appeal to them to continue their protests using constitutional ways and within legal boundaries," Singh told reporters here.

Anti-CAA protests, led by women, have been ongoing on Morland Road in Nagpada area of Mumbai for more than a month. The newly-appointed Police Commissioner also said that he will continue to build upon the good work done by his predecessors and thanked the government for choosing him for the post.

"I feel honoured to occupy this post as various legends have occupied this post before me. I feel humbled to have been selected for this job. I will continue the good works done by my predecessors," said Singh. "Along with my team, I will continue to maintain law and order. Controlling street crimes, ensuring women's safety, no matter whether it is day or night, and building upon the successes over the underworld crimes will be my priorities," he said.

Singh was previously heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), his appointment as the Commissioner of Police was announced earlier today. He has replaced Sanjay Barve, who is retiring today. Barve had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Yang lawyer blasts 'lies' after eight-year drug ban

Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang came out swinging Saturday against his eight-year drugs ban, threatening legal action of his own as he attempts to salvage his broken career The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS hit the Chinese...

BSF to rebuild jawan's home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift

The Border Security Force BSF will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees house, which was burnt in the riots in northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a wedding gift, officials said The 29-year-old constable, who is currently posted at ...

Gujarat restrict Saurashtra to 217/5 on day 1 of Ranji semifinal

Led by Arzan Nagwaswalla three wickets, Gujarat bowlers produced a disciplined show and restricted Saurashtra to 217 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Saturday For the hosts, only Sheldon Jackson 69 not out...

Iran says 'tens of thousands' may get tested for coronavirus

Eds Updating with more details Dubai, Feb 29 AP Iran is preparing for the possibility of tens of thousands of people getting tested for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases spiked again Saturday, an official said, undersco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020