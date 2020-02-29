Peaceful anti-CAA protests can continue, says new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Right after taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai on Saturday, Parambir Singh said that peaceful anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests will be allowed to continue in the city. "Protesting peacefully is a democratic right of the people. There is nothing wrong with it unless these become an obstruction for the common people or break laws. I appeal to them to continue their protests using constitutional ways and within legal boundaries," Singh told reporters here.

Anti-CAA protests, led by women, have been ongoing on Morland Road in Nagpada area of Mumbai for more than a month. The newly-appointed Police Commissioner also said that he will continue to build upon the good work done by his predecessors and thanked the government for choosing him for the post.

"I feel honoured to occupy this post as various legends have occupied this post before me. I feel humbled to have been selected for this job. I will continue the good works done by my predecessors," said Singh. "Along with my team, I will continue to maintain law and order. Controlling street crimes, ensuring women's safety, no matter whether it is day or night, and building upon the successes over the underworld crimes will be my priorities," he said.

Singh was previously heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), his appointment as the Commissioner of Police was announced earlier today. He has replaced Sanjay Barve, who is retiring today. Barve had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 last year. (ANI)

