Youth who caused bomb scare on Dibrugarh Rajdhani arrested

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:23 IST
A youth, who falsely claimed that there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express sending security forces into a tizzy and delaying the train, has been arrested, the railways said on Saturday A railway spokesperson urged people to not misuse emergency services and social media sites which not only impacts authorities but others too.

"The youth who tweeted that there are five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express has been arrested within 18 hours. Kindly do not misuse emergency services and social websites which not only impacts us but others too," a railway spokesperson said in a tweet The 26-year-old man, who identifies himself as Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, has been booked under section 505B of IPC and section 174 of the Railway Act, the Superintendent of Police (GRP), Agra told PTI.

Under the Railway Act, he could be punished for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 2,000, or with both Gurjar posted on Twitter at 4:12 PM that there were five bombs on the train on Friday.

"I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly," he wrote, tagging the Railway Ministry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the Delhi Police and the IRCTC Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle at 5.15 pm, "All the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post GRP Dadri (near here) and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP." Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel were pressed into service and they conducted extensive searches on the train which inconvenienced the passengers, besides delaying the train.

The passenger posted his second tweet at 7.16 PM, this time in Hindi. "I made that tweet under mental stress. My brother's train was delayed by over four hours and I was very angry about it. I want to apologise to the government." He tagged the Railway Ministry and Minister Piyush Goyal in the second tweet The DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.

The train was delayed by around two hours due to the incident.

