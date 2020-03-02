Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict Other members of the bench were justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
