Delhi violence: SC agrees to hear on Mar 4 plea seeking lodging of FIRs

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on March 4 a plea seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians and others for their purported hate speeches which allegedly led to recent violence in Delhi The plea filed by some riot victims was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said it would be heard on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that the Delhi High Court has deferred the pleas on Delhi violence for four weeks despite the fact that people are still dying The bench told Gonsalves that courts are not equipped to control riots and it is the job of the executive.

"We would wish peace but you know that there are limitations," the bench observed, adding, "Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure" "We also read newspapers and the comments which are made," the CJI said.

Gonsalves said that high court should not have deferred the Delhi violence matter for four weeks "When people are still dying then why can't the high court hear it urgently," he said and urged the apex court to list the plea for hearing on Tuesday.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

