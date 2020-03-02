Muzaffarnagar: Man held guilty in rape case

A special court here held a man guilty of abducting and raping a minor. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on March 3

Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari held Monu, alias Ajay, guilty under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. According to special lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped by the convict at Kanhahedi village in the district on May 15, 2016. The victim's father had lodged a complaint in this connection.

