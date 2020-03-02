Left Menu
Vyapam: MP court orders confiscation of assets worth Rs 58L

  Updated: 02-03-2020 20:43 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 20:43 IST
A special court on Monday directed confiscation of Rs 58.48 lakh in movable and immovable properties of Pankaj Trivedi, former controller of Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam. The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

Special Judge Alok Mishra's order came under the MP Vishesh Nyayalaya Adhiniyam 2011 (MP Special Courts Act) that aims to hear corruption cases expeditiously and confiscate ill-gotten money for public good. The assets amassed by Trivedi had come to light during Lokayukta raids six years ago.

The confiscated items include a plot and agricultural land in Indore district, agricultural land in Bhopal, a four- wheeler and investment of Rs 4.70 lakh in fixed deposit (FD) schemes. Among these properties, only one plot worth Rs 39.06 lakh in Indore was registered in the name of Trivedi, while the others were purchased in the name of his wife and son.

The special judge, in his order, said the properties were of Trivedi while his wife and son were mere custodians, adding that all these assets were acquired by Trivedi during his government service "by illegal means". Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said Lokayukta police raided Trivedi's places in Indore and Bhopal on 29 January, 2014.

Trivedi, at the time, was accused of rigging entrance tests to professional courses recruitments to government departments conducted by Vyapam..

