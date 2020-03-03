Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't let anyone stop you, however don't expect concessions: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar's message to women

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar who was on Saturday promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General -- becoming the third woman officer in the Indian Army to achieve the second-highest post -- said that women should not let anyone stop them but at the same time they should not expect any concessions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 05:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 05:28 IST
Don't let anyone stop you, however don't expect concessions: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar's message to women
Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar who was on Saturday promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General -- becoming the third woman officer in the Indian Army to achieve the second-highest post -- said that women should not let anyone stop them but at the same time they should not expect any concessions.

Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen Kanitkar said: "I would say don't let anyone stop you but at the same time don't expect concessions. When you take with one hand you have to give double with the other. I think a woman can multitask. I think she'll bring a huge amount of strength and resilience to the workforce and inclusivity, a different perspective. I think the organisation would benefit from having more women in the armed forces." Flooded with congratulatory messages from all over the country for having cracked the glass ceiling, Kanitkar said that she was "a little overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by so many people".

"I feel very humbled and honoured. I can't say the journey was a bed of roses but determination was always there," she said. Lt Gen Kanitkar who put on her rank on February 29 has now been posted to Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

On being asked how she looks at working with the CDS, Kanitkar, who is a paediatrician, said: "We have CDS giving a direction to the whole thing and at this juncture medical is already an integrated tri-services service and yet we are working with three compartments. So, I think, when we look at combat support and pooling our resources, I am sure it would give excellent results." Kanitkar, who has served in the forces for 37 years, said her family has played a very important role in her career. "Not just the husband but it was also the children, my parents, and in-laws who pitched in because I have done postings all over and have lived alone most of the times. But at the end of it, when you have a vision or a dream and you reach the destination, there is tremendous satisfaction and I think that's what is there today," she said.

Speaking about her husband, Lieutenant General Rajeev Kanitkar, who is now retired from the Army, she said that throughout their journey they kept raising the bar for each other to stay motivated. "We started with high expectations from each other. He was a President's gold medal from NDA and I was a President's gold medal from AFMC. We kept raising the bar for each other. It was difficult but we had to find our own solutions but I think the family's role was also very big," she said.

On her area of specialisation, Kanitkar said she is not just a soldier but also a doctor and a teacher. So she would first like to integrate the effects of one with the other. "My forte has always been education and research and I would like to bring the best of education and research for improving combat care in the field." Welcoming the Supreme Court's recent judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Kanitkar said that it's a positive step.

"When you choose a career and if you have to look at short term goals, you have some but you always have mid-term and long-term goals. So, unless you give an option to a girl to have a permanent commission and make it a career, she cannot give it her best. This decision would encourage more girls," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

US charges 2 Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 mn in cryptocurrency

The US has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 million worth of cryptocurrency from an exchange of the virtual currency which was hacked. The funds were stolen by North Korean actors in 2018.In the two-count indictmen...

Golden Knights look for bounce-back vs. Devils

After having their franchise record-tying eight-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion by the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights conclude a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Las Vegas. Su...

Magic F Gordon (knee) out against Blazers

The Orlando Magic declared Aaron Gordon out for the teams home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday because of right knee inflammation. Gordon, who has seen a bump in minutes over the past month, told his team of tightness and ...

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto ORourke was set to endorse Joe Bidens White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020