Wanted criminal arrested with pistol, 7 cartridges near Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence
Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal with one country-made pistol and seven live bullets near Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (East).
Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal with one country-made pistol and seven live bullets near Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (East). According to the police, the accused has been identified as Irshad Khan, who has multiple cases of robbery, theft and murder against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.
Police said they laid a trap to catch Khan after receiving a tip-off that he was planning a robbery in the locality with his associates. "We found one country revolver and seven live rounds from his possession. Following which, he was arrested," police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Music teacher arrested for molesting minor student in Mumbai
Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates
WPP Foundation Inaugurates Its First Community Tinkering Lab in Mumbai With Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission
Four Bangladeshi immigrants arrested by Mumbai Police for staying illegally
EROS Group Felicitated with the Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ Award at ET NOW Global Real Estate Congress 2020, in Mumbai