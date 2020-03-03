Meghalaya Home Minister to hold peace meet to restore normalcy in Shillong

East Khasi Hills District's Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that State Home Minister will chair a meeting with community leaders and eminent personalities on Tuesday in order help restore peace between Khasi Students' Union and non-tribal population residing in the area. Talking to ANI, Nongbri said: "State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui will chair a peace meeting at 3 pm today. Leaders of various communities and eminent personalities have been invited for the meeting."

"The district administration has been concerned about what has happened in the last few days in the district. Last week, we held several meetings with senior officials and other stakeholders," she added. Yesterday, the District Magistrate of East Khasi District has announced a curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas for twelve hours after violent clashes between the two groups.

A curfew was also imposed in Shillong on February 28 and 29 due to the violence. (ANI)

