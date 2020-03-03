Delhi Police arrests four from Gurugram

The Delhi Police has on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 4 alleged members of a gang wanted in over a dozen heinous crime from Mapsko Casabella, Sector 82 Gurugram on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jitender alias Gogi, Rohit alias Moi, Kuldeep Mann alias Fajja and Kapil. The arrests were made by a joint team of Counter-Intelligence Unit and Special Cell.

The police arrested the gang members on the intervening night of March 2 and 3. The police claimed that the gang was involved in committing extortion, collecting ransom, protection money and committing car-jackings. The police have claimed to have recovered 6 imported pistol, 70 live cartridges, One Hyundai i-20 car from the suspects.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Special Cell and further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.