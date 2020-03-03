SCBA members visit riot-hit Shiv Vihar; to provide legal aid to victims

Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association visited riot-hit Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi and interacted with the families of the victims and decided to provide them free legal aid, help in rehabilitation and getting adequate compensation. SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora stated that the Social Justice Committee of the SCBA interacted with the riot victims on Sunday and resolved "not to criticize any political party or organisation".

"By visiting the site we could figure out that the need of the hour was to work together for restoring peace and normalcy in the area, provide free legal aid, rehabilitation of families and getting adequate compensation for them. Members are requested to contribute and give their suggestions," Arora said. The committee comprising about 50 members, who visited the riot hit areas and interacted with families there, were of the view there was a need to spread message of love and peace to promote harmony.

He said "having seen the sufferings in North East areas we decided to cancel the Holi Milan scheduled for March 6". Communal violence in northeast Delhi including Shiv Vihar has claimed at least 42 lives and has left over 200 injured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.