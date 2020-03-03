Delhi govt to organise Parent-Teacher Meetings in govt schools of violence-hit NE Delhi

The Delhi government is organising special Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) on Wednesday and Thursday in all the schools of violence-hit north-east Delhi run by it. The objective of this PTM is to counsel the students and build confidence in them, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, will also visit some of the schools to take part in PTMs. At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the violence that rocked several localities of north-east Delhi for four days last week.

All the schools were ordered shut by the Delhi government in the area and CBSE postponed its exams at all the centres in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

