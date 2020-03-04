EU Commission adopts law proposal for climate neutrality by 2050

The Commission adopted a proposal for a European "climate law" to make the bloc's 2050 net zero emissions target legally binding, a top official said on Wednesday.

The regulation, which requires approval from parliament and member states, would commit the EU to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The draft law enshrines the EU plan to achieve "climate neutrality by 2050," Elisa Ferreira, who is the commissioner in charge of supporting poorer regions of the bloc, said on Twitter.

