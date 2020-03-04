Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue from dos Santos' shares in EuroBic likely to be frozen, central bank governor says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:26 IST
Revenue from dos Santos' shares in EuroBic likely to be frozen, central bank governor says

Portugal's judicial authorities are likely to freeze the revenue from the sale of Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos' 42.5% stake in EuroBic, the country's central bank governor Carlos Costa said on Wednesday. The small Portuguese lender came under the spotlight after documents dubbed the "Luanda Leaks" released by the International Consortium of Journalists (ICIJ) indicated Isabel dos Santos used the EuroBic account of Angolan state oil company Sonangol, of which she was chairwoman, to transfer at least $115 million in public funds to an offshore company in Dubai.

Isabel dos Santos denies any wrongdoing. The bank said in January dos Santos would be removed from its shareholding structure, and Spanish lender Abanca said in February it would buy a 95% stake, including dos Santos' shares.

Portuguese lawmakers called for Costa to appear in parliament on Wednesday to explain how the central bank would monitor the sale and, more broadly, the bank's role in ensuring that private banks implement sound mechanisms to prevent money laundering. Portuguese prosecutors froze dos Santos' assets in the country on Feb. 11, following in the footsteps of Angola's government which seized the accounts of the ex-first daughter, her husband Sindika Dokolo, and their business associate Mario Leite da Silva, late last year over allegations that they steered $1 billion to companies in which they held stakes.

"It is not our responsibility, nor is it in our power, to make a judgement over the arrest of the revenues from the sale [of dos Santos' EuroBic stake]," Costa said. "I believe judicial authorities will want to preserve the value of these shares and that the outcome of the transaction will be in the hands of judicial authorities," he said.

The Bank of Portugal began an investigation into EuroBic, whose largest shareholder was Isabel dos Santos, in November 2019, before Angola's government implemented the asset freeze. "Even before the Luanda Leaks, we took action," Costa said, replying to a left-wing MP who asked whether he thought Portugal was a "money laundering point for the Angolan kleptocracy".

Revelations from the Luanda Leaks regarding the transfer to Dubai were added to the remit of the investigation, Costa said. The governor emphasised that the transaction between Abanca and EuroBic's shareholders must be approved by the European Central Bank (ECB) in conjunction with the Bank of Portugal, but said he would be surprised if it did not go through.

"We are dealing with a credible entity," Costa said, referring to Abanca. EuroBic employs 1,482 people and manages around 5.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in credit and 6.1 billion euros in deposits.

The announcement that dos Santos would sell her stake came soon after the ex-first daughter was named a formal suspect over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of Sonangol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

T20 Cup: Hardik Pandya leads Reliance 1 into semis

On a comeback trail, Hardik Pandya turned in yet another all-round show to help Reliance 1 inch ahead to the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup here. Pandya returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery.The ...

SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

The idea mooted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday for involving some political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, or independent persons for exploring the possibility of resolving the dispute regarding alleged hate speeches which purpo...

Rahul playing "divisive" politics for consolidating vote bank: BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics, the BJP on Wednesday said it is shameful and highly reprehensible that the Congress leader is busy indulging in vote bank politics when the northeast Delhi is struck by violence. BJP spoke...

Italy readies draconian new measures to try to contain coronavirus

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in Europes worst hit country, including the possible closure of all schools, universities, cinemas, theatres and most public events.Seventy-nine peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020