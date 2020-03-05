Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singaporean defeats Chinese candidate to head U.N. patent office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:08 IST
Singaporean defeats Chinese candidate to head U.N. patent office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Singaporean beat a Chinese candidate in the race to lead the world patent office, heading off Beijing's bid for a fifth U.N. leadership role, much to the satisfaction of the United States. Daren Tang defeated fellow legal expert Wang Binying in a closed-door vote by dozens of countries to become director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which shapes global rules for intellectual property.

Intellectual property has been at the heart of a trade war between Washington and Beijing. Washington, along with many other Western countries, had backed Tang for the job and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that Washington was following the patent office vote "very, very closely". Tang was chosen in a vote of WIPO's coordinating committee, a group of 83 countries chaired by France which said the breakdown was 55 for Tang and 28 for the Chinese candidate.

"We are very pleased with the election outcome," said Andrew Bremberg, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. "We believe that today's overwhelming vote was a clear demonstration of the importance of protecting intellectual property and the entire independence of WIPO in the international community," he added.

Chinese ambassador Chen Xu told Reuters: "We express our gratitude for all who supported us, and congratulate who was elected. We are ready to continue our participation, involvement, and contributions to this important international agency." The 193-member U.N. agency, based in Geneva, oversees a patent system in which China and its companies have a growing stake.

Under the leadership of outgoing Australian head Francis Gurry, WIPO has overseen an explosion in patent filings and has begun preliminary talks on whether artificial intelligence or machines, can be inventors. WIPO, in contrast to many other U.N. agencies that are underfunded, expects revenues of 880 million Swiss francs ($921 million) in 2020-2021, mostly due to patent filing fees.

China already has its nationals heading four U.N. agencies: the Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Industrial Development Organization, and the International Telecommunications Union. That is more than any other member state and Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group think-tank, said it was part of Beijing's drive to win more influence within the United Nations, especially in economic and development fields.

($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia extended a suspension of pilgrimages by foreigners to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh reported its first case of t...

Peace eludes parts of Colombia as humanitarian situation worsens -ICRC

Peace eludes many parts of Colombia and conditions worsened in 2019 as forced displacements and attacks against medical missions increased, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Wednesday. The Andean country signed a pea...

Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and would total 8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Rep...

Laboratories meet with White House, form consortium for coronavirus tests

The Trump administration met with private lab test developers on Wednesday to discuss increasing the availability of tests for the coronavirus and said that the companies had formed a consortium. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020